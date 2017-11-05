Nets' Jarrett Allen: Out Monday vs. Suns
Allen (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Suns, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Allen will be missing a third straight game with a left foot strain and he's yet to be given any sort of timetable for a return. The rookie big man's next opportunity to take the floor will be Tuesday against the Nuggets, but in the meantime, look for Tyler Zeller to pick up added minutes at center off the bench.
