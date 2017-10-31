Nets' Jarrett Allen: Out Tuesday with foot strain
Allen won't play during Tuesday's game against the Suns due to a left foot strain.
The rookie has seen 15.0 minutes per game off the pine this year, posting 4.0 points, 2.7 boards, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block. His absence shouldn't drastically alter the team's rotation, though it could mean a bigger role for the likes of Trevor Booker (22.7 minutes per game) or Tyler Zeller (7.5 minutes per game in two appearances).
