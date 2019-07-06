Allen totaled 19 points (8-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during the Nets' 96-92 loss to the Mavericks in a Las Vegas Summer League game Friday.

The big man unsurprisingly turned in a strong performance against less experienced players, posting a dominant all-around effort in the process. Allen now faces a challenge for his minutes in the form off free-agent signee DeAndre Jordan, but the young big man naturally has longer-term upside and will have a chance to further refine his game during summer league play.