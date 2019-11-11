Allen played a season-low 12 minutes and produced five points (1-2 FG, 3-4 FT) and two rebounds Sunday in the Nets' 138-112 loss to the Suns. He also committed a season-high four turnovers.

DeAndre Jordan's (ankle) return from a one-game absence was already expected to suppress Allen's playing time to some degree heading into Sunday, but the 21-year-old did himself no favors by running into early foul trouble. Allen still projects as a better fantasy option than Jordan thanks to his superior shot blocking and free-throw shooting, but expect some volatility with Allen's numbers as coach Kenny Atkinson rides the hot hand between the two centers on a game-by-game basis.