Allen said Wednesday that he wants to extend his shooting range to three-point line next season, Bryan Fonseca of NetsDaily.com reports.

With an 11-for-60 success rate from three-point range through two seasons in the league, Allen's initial returns haven't been encouraging, but big men with shakier jumpers than him have developed into reliable outside shooters later in their careers. Allen has at least converted at a respectable 73.2 percent clip from the free-throw line during his time in the NBA, suggesting he has some touch outside of the paint. Before any claims of Allen making the three ball a bigger part of his arsenal can be taken seriously, however, he'll need to display a willingness to fire away from distance during preseason action.