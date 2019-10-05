Allen amassed 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 20 minutes during Friday's 137-89 preseason victory over Franca.

Not too bad for Allen who was given the starting nod in the first preseason hitout. Playing as the starter is obviously a good sign, however, nothing is set in stone at this stage. DeAndre Jordan (11 points, eight rebounds) also saw 20 minutes of playing time and so it would seem as though a timeshare could be on the cards. With that being said, Allen still has the most upside of the two and is worth a look in the later rounds of competitive leagues.