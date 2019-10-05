Nets' Jarrett Allen: Plays 20 minutes in starting role
Allen amassed 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 20 minutes during Friday's 137-89 preseason victory over Franca.
Not too bad for Allen who was given the starting nod in the first preseason hitout. Playing as the starter is obviously a good sign, however, nothing is set in stone at this stage. DeAndre Jordan (11 points, eight rebounds) also saw 20 minutes of playing time and so it would seem as though a timeshare could be on the cards. With that being said, Allen still has the most upside of the two and is worth a look in the later rounds of competitive leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Nine Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.