Nets' Jarrett Allen: Plays well in final preseason game
Allen totaled seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, and one block in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 133-114 loss to the 76ers.
Allen posted his best scoring and rebounding numbers in this the Nets last preseason tilt. It's possible that coach Kenny Atkinson will give guys like Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Trevor Booker some minutes at center in small-ball lineups. However, a lack of depth at the position means Allen has a decent chance to earn the primary backup role behind Timofey Mozgov. With that being said, it's unlikely the rookie will warrant much attention in fantasy.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...