Allen totaled seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, and one block in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 133-114 loss to the 76ers.

Allen posted his best scoring and rebounding numbers in this the Nets last preseason tilt. It's possible that coach Kenny Atkinson will give guys like Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Trevor Booker some minutes at center in small-ball lineups. However, a lack of depth at the position means Allen has a decent chance to earn the primary backup role behind Timofey Mozgov. With that being said, it's unlikely the rookie will warrant much attention in fantasy.