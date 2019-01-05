Allen totaled 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 109-100 win over the Grizzlies.

Allen is the team's only reliable rim protector on defense, but teams rarely allow him to roll freely to the rim offensively. As such, it's his rebounding rather than his scoring that has seen a sizable boost here in his sophomore season.