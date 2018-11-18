Nets' Jarrett Allen: Posts double-double in loss
Allen recorded 24 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, and one block in 28 minutes Saturday as the Nets came up short against the Clippers
Allen came through with one of is best fantasy performances of the season Saturday, including a season-high for scoring. It was Allen's first time breaking the 20-point threshold so far this season. The second-year big man has made a leap and is producing enough to garner plenty of fantasy attention.
