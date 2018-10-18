Allen scored 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and four blocks in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 loss to the Pistons.

While the second-year center posted strong numbers of his own, he still got dominated by Andre Drummond, particularly on the glass. Allen's skills and physical frame are both still developing, but the Nets figure to give him all the minutes he can handle this season to accelerate his progress, and a big spike in his production could easily result.