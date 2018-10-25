Allen tallied 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 102-86 win over the Cavaliers.

Allen's production has tapered off after starting the season with two straight double-double performances. While this doesn't exactly negate Allen's potential for a breakout season, the Nets seem to have trouble getting him the ball inside, which is some cause for concern. Allen will look to turn things around as he tangles with Anthony Davis and the Pelicans on Friday.