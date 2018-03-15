Allen (foot) went through Thursday's practice and is on track to play in Friday's game against the 76ers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Allen missed Tuesday's game with a sore foot, but it wasn't anything overly serious and after going through practice Thursday, he appears to be back to full strength. Barring any sort of increase in discomfort during Friday's morning shootaround, look for Allen to take back his starting center role against the 76ers, which would send Dante Cunningham back to the bench, while also resulting in less minutes for Quincy Acy.