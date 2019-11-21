Nets' Jarrett Allen: Probable with ankle sprain
Allen is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Kings with a right ankle sprain, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Allen apparently picked up the injury during Wednesday's win over the Hornets, though it didn't seem to affect the big man, as he still finished with 22 points, 17 rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes. Look for his status to clear up closer to tip-off.
