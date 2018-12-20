Allen finished with 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, and three assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 96-93 victory over the Bulls.

Allen had his first double-double in over a week, finishing with 16 points and 12 rebounds. He failed to block a shot for just the second time in his last nine games. Allen's numbers are not where owners would like them to be but he remains a solid source of rebounds and blocks and should still be rostered everywhere.