Nets' Jarrett Allen: Pulls down 12 rebounds in victory
Allen finished with 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, and three assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 96-93 victory over the Bulls.
Allen had his first double-double in over a week, finishing with 16 points and 12 rebounds. He failed to block a shot for just the second time in his last nine games. Allen's numbers are not where owners would like them to be but he remains a solid source of rebounds and blocks and should still be rostered everywhere.
More News
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Logs 10th double-double of season•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Collects 15 points Wednesday•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Solid effort against Gobert•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Recovers from brief skid•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Season-high 14 rebounds in victory•
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...