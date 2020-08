Allen recorded four points (4-4 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 32 minutes during Friday's 117-92 Game 3 loss to the Raptors.

Oddly, Allen did not attempt a field goal. It's just the fifth time in NBA history, regular season or playoffs, that a player has grabbed at least 17 boards with no field-goal attempts. The only two other people to achieve the feat are, surprisingly, Wilt Chamberlain and, unsurprisingly, Dennis Rodman.