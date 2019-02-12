Nets' Jarrett Allen: Puts up 15 points Monday
Allen tallied 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 29 minutes in Monday's 127-125 loss to the Raptors.
Allen didn't have his usual stuff Monday night, lacking in the rebounds department and not contributing much else besides points. Allen is a great shot blocker and a nightly double-double threat, which keeps his upside high for the time being.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...