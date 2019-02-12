Allen tallied 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 29 minutes in Monday's 127-125 loss to the Raptors.

Allen didn't have his usual stuff Monday night, lacking in the rebounds department and not contributing much else besides points. Allen is a great shot blocker and a nightly double-double threat, which keeps his upside high for the time being.