Nets' Jarrett Allen: Questionable for Friday
Allen (foot) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Allen was forced to sit out Tuesday's matchup with the Suns because of a left foot strain and could be in danger of missing a second straight contest. He'll likely be reevaluated following the team's morning shootaround Friday, which should give us a better indication on whether or not he'll play. If Allen does ultimately get held out, the likes of Trevor Booker and Tyler Zeller would handle the reserve minutes at center.
