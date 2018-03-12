Nets' Jarrett Allen: Questionable for Tuesday
Allen is dealing with a sore left foot and is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Nets digital content writer Alex Labidou reports.
This is the first we've heard of the foot injury for Allen, though the fact that it's listed as soreness makes it seem as if it's only a minor ailment. Still, there's a chance it ultimately keeps him sidelined Tuesday, so look for another update on his status following the team's morning shootaround. If Allen can't give it a go, it would likely mean more minutes for guys like Dante Cunningham and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in the frontcourt. Jahlil Okafor could also be a candidate to rejoin the rotation after sitting out eight of the last nine games.
