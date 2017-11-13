Allen (foot) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Allen has missed the last six games because of a left foot strain, but according to Greg Logan of Newsday Sports, he was able to partake in Monday's practice. He's now officially been given a questionable designation and if his foot responds well to the increase in activity, Allen could ultimately be cleared. Still, he'll likely test it out during morning shootaround Tuesday and another update should be provided following that session. A return from Allen would likely cut into Trevor Booker and Quincy Acy's minutes.