Nets' Jarrett Allen: Questionable Friday vs. Washington
Allen (illness) is questionable Friday against the Wizards, Zach Braziller of the New York Post reports.
Allen has missed the past two games while recovering from an illness, prompting Ed Davis to start and total 15 points, 23 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 38 minutes. If Allen returns Friday, he'll presumably take back his starting role.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...