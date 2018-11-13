Nets' Jarrett Allen: Questionable Wednesday
Allen (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Allen missed his first game of the season with an illness Monday, and his status for Wednesday is still up in the air. Allen's chances of playing Wednesday should become more clear based on his participation in shootaround, so look for an update on that in the morning.
