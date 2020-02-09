Nets' Jarrett Allen: Quiet in 19 minutes
Allen had three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal in 19 minutes during Saturday's 119-118 loss to the Raptors.
Allen took a back seat to DeAndre Jordan, who racked up 15 points, 14 boards and three blocks in 29 minutes. Allen has combined to play 37 minutes across the last two contests, so it's clear coach Kenny Atkinson is willing to stick with the hot hand. Even still, Allen is usually the superior option for fantasy purposes.
