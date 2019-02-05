Nets' Jarrett Allen: Racks up rejections in loss
Allen scored eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt) while adding 11 rebounds, four blocks and an assist in 24 minutes during Monday's 113-94 loss to the Bucks.
While he remains very raw on offense -- Allen has scored in single digits in eight of his last nine games -- his defensive contributions have been impressive lately. The second-year center has recorded multiple rejections in 12 of the last 19 games, averaging 1.9 blocks over that stretch to go along with 9.7 points and 9.7 boards.
