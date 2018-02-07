Nets' Jarrett Allen: Reaches double figures for eighth straight game
Allen produced 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes during a 123-113 loss to the Rockets on Tuesday.
The rookie reached double figures for the eighth consecutive outing in the loss. Allen's averages across the last five games look good, at 15.6 points on 69.6 percent shooting and 6.0 rebounds per game. Some more defensive numbers would be nice, but Allen still looks poised for a strong finish to the season.
