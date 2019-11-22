Nets' Jarrett Allen: Ready to play Friday
Allen (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Kings, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Allen was listed as probable with a right ankle sprain after suffering and playing through the injury Wednesday, so it's no surprise he's good to go. The 21-year-old is averaging 10.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 25.6 minutes and should take his usual place in Brooklyn's starting five.
More News
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Probable with ankle sprain•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Big night in victory•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Another double-double in loss•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Double-doubles in loss Thursday•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Plagued by fouls, turnovers•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Efficient double-double in win•
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...