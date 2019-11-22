Allen (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Kings, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Allen was listed as probable with a right ankle sprain after suffering and playing through the injury Wednesday, so it's no surprise he's good to go. The 21-year-old is averaging 10.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 25.6 minutes and should take his usual place in Brooklyn's starting five.