Allen tallied 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-9 FT), 11 rebounds and three blocked shots across 37 minutes in Thursday's 134-133 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Jusuf Murkic posed a big challenge for Allen, but he fared well on Thursday in the paint. He was especially potent in the fourth quarter, where his offensive boards allowed second and third opportunities for the Nets to score. Allen posted one of his many double-doubles against Toronto this season, which bodes well for his potential performance in the first round of the playoffs.