Nets' Jarrett Allen: Recovers from brief skid
Allen went for 17 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and 10 rebounds across 36 minutes in Sunday's 127-125 loss to the 76ers.
Allen had disappointed over the past two contests with a combined 18 points and 10 rebounds, but he nearly matched that total Sunday while avoiding the foul trouble that had been plaguing him recently. The 20-year-old has now tallied seven double-doubles through 19 outings and seems to be finding his stroke at the charity stripe after struggling from the line through the first month of the season.
More News
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Season-high 14 rebounds in victory•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Posts double-double in loss•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Double-doubles in return Friday•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Questionable Friday vs. Washington•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Out again Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...