Allen went for 17 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and 10 rebounds across 36 minutes in Sunday's 127-125 loss to the 76ers.

Allen had disappointed over the past two contests with a combined 18 points and 10 rebounds, but he nearly matched that total Sunday while avoiding the foul trouble that had been plaguing him recently. The 20-year-old has now tallied seven double-doubles through 19 outings and seems to be finding his stroke at the charity stripe after struggling from the line through the first month of the season.

