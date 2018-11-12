Nets' Jarrett Allen: Ruled out Monday
Allen (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Allen is set to miss his first game all season due to an undisclosed illness. In his place, Ed Davis and Kenneth Faried are candidates to see increased run. Allen's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Heat.
