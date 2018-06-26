Allen indicated that he plans to play for the Nets' summer league team, Nets Daily reports.

Coming off of an impressive rookie season, Allen will join the Nets in Las Vegas as the centerpieces of a young roster. The 20-year-old was held out of last year's summer league due to injury, and it's possible the Nets will keep an eye on his workload in Vegas as he gears up for his sophomore campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories