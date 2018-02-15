Allen had 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 FT) and six rebounds in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 loss to the Pacers.

Allen struggled in this one, committing four turnovers and playing fewer minutes than every Net who saw the floor besides Timofey Mozgov. The fact that Allen saw just 20 minutes despite Jahlil Okafor (calf) being out is not very encouraging for fantasy owners, though the promising rookie will presumably still hold onto the starting center spot for the remainder of the season.