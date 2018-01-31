Allen finished with 12 points (6-6 FG), and 4 rebounds in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 111-95 loss to New York.

Allen started his first NBA game but was somewhat underwhelming. Although he started he saw just 20 minutes of playing time and was outplayed once again by Jahlil Okafor. It is going to be interesting to see how the Nets coaching staff work out there center rotations as the season moves past the All-star break with Allen, Okafor and Tyler Zeller all vying for minutes. Allen will likely stay in the rotation due to the rebuilding nature of the team, but should really only be owned in deeper leagues at this stage.