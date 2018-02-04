Allen scored 14 points (7-11 FG) while adding seven rebounds in 27 minutes during Sunday's 109-94 loss to the Bucks.

The rookie was dominated in the paint by John Henson, but he was still able to score in double digits for the seventh straight game. Allen is averaging 12.7 points, 7.5 boards and 0.8 blocks over that stretch, and while he'll continue to have growing pains at both ends of the court, he remains one of the few glimpses of a brighter future on the Nets roster.