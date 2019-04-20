Allen totaled 21 points (7-11 FG, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals over 32 minutes in the Nets' loss to the 76ers on Saturday.

Allen scored his second-highest point total of the season in the Nets' loss on Saturday, chipping in eight boards and four helpers. His offensive outburst wasn't enough to get the Nets a victory, although his scoring in his last two games is encouraging, as he's averaged 18.0 points.

