Allen scored 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-4 FT) while adding six rebounds and two blocks in 20 minutes off the bench during Monday's 98-95 win over the Magic.

The 16 points were a career high for the rookie, who has had trouble stringing together multiple productive games in the row so far in his NBA career. Allen's played between 16 and 21 minutes in each of the last nine games, indicating that he's found a steady role in the Brooklyn frontcourt, but he has as many games during that stretch with double-digit points (four) as he does with four points or less, making him very tough to rely on even in deep fantasy formats.