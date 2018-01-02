Nets' Jarrett Allen: Scores career-high 16 in Monday's win
Allen scored 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-4 FT) while adding six rebounds and two blocks in 20 minutes off the bench during Monday's 98-95 win over the Magic.
The 16 points were a career high for the rookie, who has had trouble stringing together multiple productive games in the row so far in his NBA career. Allen's played between 16 and 21 minutes in each of the last nine games, indicating that he's found a steady role in the Brooklyn frontcourt, but he has as many games during that stretch with double-digit points (four) as he does with four points or less, making him very tough to rely on even in deep fantasy formats.
More News
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.