Allen scored 24 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding four rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's preseason loss to the Raptors.

The athletic young center had no problem putting up big numbers against a small Toronto starting lineup that featured Serge Ibaka in the middle and Jonas Valanciunas coming off the bench. Allen held his own as a rookie last season. but the Nets will be expecting bigger things this year from the 22nd overall pick in the 2017 draft.