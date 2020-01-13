Nets' Jarrett Allen: Second straight double-double
Allen had 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-7 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Sunday's 108-86 win over the Hawks.
The fact that Allen has racked up double-doubles in consecutive games should represent a boost moving forward, as he averaged 9.5 points and 8.2 boards in the 11 games prior to these back-to-back double-doubles. Even if he has been inconsistent of late, Allen should remain a reliable fantasy asset in most formats due to decent rebounding stats and strong field goal percentage.
