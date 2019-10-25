Allen posted six points (3-6 FG, 0-4 FT), nine rebounds, five blocks, one steal and one assist across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 127-126 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

Allen and DeAndre Jordan are expected to share starts throughout the season, but Allen was coach Kenny Atkinson's clear favorite Wednesday. Fantasy owners who selected Allen should be encouraged by Allen's role in Game 1, but we're still a little in the dark on how the situation might play out game-to-game.