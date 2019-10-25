Nets' Jarrett Allen: Sees 36 minutes in opener
Allen posted six points (3-6 FG, 0-4 FT), nine rebounds, five blocks, one steal and one assist across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 127-126 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.
Allen and DeAndre Jordan are expected to share starts throughout the season, but Allen was coach Kenny Atkinson's clear favorite Wednesday. Fantasy owners who selected Allen should be encouraged by Allen's role in Game 1, but we're still a little in the dark on how the situation might play out game-to-game.
More News
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Sharing starts with DeAndre Jordan•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Plays 20 minutes in starting role•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Will start first preseason game•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Improving three-point shot•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: To fight for starting job•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Suffers hip contusion•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.