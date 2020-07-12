Allen is expected to serve as the Nets' starting center when the team resumes its season July 31 versus the Magic, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

The Nets will have only two regular members of their starting five (Caris LeVert and Joe Harris) available for the resumption of the season in Orlando, as all of Kyrie Irving (shoulder), Spencer Dinwiddie (illness), Kevin Durant (Achilles), DeAndre Jordan (illness), Taurean Prince (illness), Wilson Chandler (personal) and Nicolas Claxton (shoulder) won't be joining the team at the Walt Disney World complex. The absences of Jordan and Claxton leave Allen as the only true center on the roster, with the newly signed Donta Hall presumably slotting in as the top backup to Allen. Shortly before the NBA shutdown in mid-March, Allen was moved out of the starting five in favor of Jordan, who had essentially been splitting minutes with the former all season. With Jordan now out of the mix, Allen should have a real chance at approaching 30 minutes in most games if he can stay out of foul trouble, which should dramatically improve the 22-year-old's fantasy outlook moving forward. Even though Allen hasn't seen the third-year bump some might have predicted, he's still been productive on a per-36-minute basis in 2019-20, averaging 14.9 points, 13.2 boards, 1.9 blocks, 1.9 assists and 0.8 steals while shooting 64.6 percent from the floor.