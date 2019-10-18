Nets' Jarrett Allen: Sharing starts with DeAndre Jordan
Allen will enter the 2019-20 regular season in a timeshare with DeAndre Jordan at center, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
Allen and Jordan have rotated throughout the preseason, so this doesn't come as a surprise. Head coach Kenny Atkinson indicated that whoever has the hot hand could slot into the starting spot, though matchups will also play a role in the decision.
