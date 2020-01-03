Nets' Jarrett Allen: Shifts to bench role
Allen will come off the bench Thursday against the Mavericks, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Allen has been held to six or fewer points in three of his last four contests, so the Nets will change up their starting five. DeAndre Jordan draws the start at center in Allen's place.
