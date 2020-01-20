Nets' Jarrett Allen: Solid all-around showing
Allen scored 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 FT) and added 13 rebounds along with two assists, one steal and a block across 31 minutes Monday against Philadelphia.
Allen made the most of his opportunities Monday, finishing in double figures after attempting just eight shots. He was also a force on the boards, securing 13 rebounds, though the Nets would fall 117-111. Allen has registered 10 or more rebounds in five of his last six games, collecting four double-doubles over that stretch.
