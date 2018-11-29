Allen had 14 points (3-6 FG, 8-11 FT), 10 rebounds, and one assist in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 101-91 loss to the Jazz.

Allen double-doubled in Wednesday's loss to Utah, despite the best efforts of Allen. He was shown up a little on the defensive end by Rudy Gobert, but all-in-all, it was a solid enough effort by the sophomore. The scoring and rebounding numbers have been encouraging of late but Allen has now failed to record a single block in his last three games. He will likely turn things around on the defensive end but these inconsistencies are to be expected in just his second season.