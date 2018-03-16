Nets' Jarrett Allen: Starting Friday
Allen (foot) is starting at center for Friday's contest against the 76ers, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
Allen missed the team's last game Tuesday against the Raptors, but has had enough time to recover. It's unlikely he'll have any restrictions, and his re-insertion into the starting five will push Dante Cunningham to the bench.
More News
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Not listed on injury report•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Practices Thursday, on track to play Friday•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Another underwhelming effort Sunday•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Struggles in loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...