Nets' Jarrett Allen: Starting Monday
Allen will draw the start at center for Monday's matchup against the Pelicans.
Allen will draw his fourth start in seven games for the Nets, as they continue to pick and choose starting spots between he and Deandre Jordan. He has averaged slightly more than eight minutes per game as a starter, which bodes well for his matchup Monday.
More News
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Logs 18 minutes in Saturday's loss•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Gets starting nod•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Double-doubles off bench•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Sees 36 minutes in opener•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Sharing starts with DeAndre Jordan•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...