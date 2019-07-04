Nets' Jarrett Allen: Status for summer league opener murky
Allen suffered a right thumb injury and his status for Friday's summer league opener is unclear, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Allen, who is planning on adding a three-point shot to his game, might not get the chance to showcase his development right out of the gate. More information on his status should arrive closer to tipoff.
