Nets' Jarrett Allen: Strong double-double
Allen collected 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-12 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and a block in 30 minutes Wednesday night during the Nets' 121-110 loss to the Celtics.
Allen was the dominant physical presence against Daniel Theis, piling up rebounds and drawing fouls. The third-year center was mostly unable to take advantage of the charity stripe. Allen normally hits a more palatable 62 percent of his free throws, so this outlier could potentially be chalked up to the energetic crowd in Boston. Allen is averaging a double-double on the season with 11.5 points and 10.1 rebounds.
