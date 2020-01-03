Nets' Jarrett Allen: Struggles in bench role
Allen had nine points and six rebounds in 25 minutes during Thursday's 123-111 loss to the Mavericks.
Allen, who has been struggling of late, was shifted to the bench Thursday. Despite playing 25 minutes, he still managed very little during his time on the floor. It is unclear whether this was simply a matchup based move or if the coaching staff are thinking long-term. Either way, those with Allen on their roster should not panic but may have to show a little patience moving forward.
