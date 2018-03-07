Nets' Jarrett Allen: Struggles in loss
Allen recorded only six points on 3-of-4 shooting while adding two rebounds in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 114-101 loss to the Warriors.
Allen produced arguably his worst performance of the last two months Tuesday, barely troubling the statisticians. A matchup with the Warriors quite often sends the value of opposing center's tumbling and this was the case for Allen. His next matchup will be against Dwight Howard and the Hornets. Howard was able to have his way with the rookie in their most recent encounter and owners will be hoping that Allen is looking for some revenge in this one.
More News
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Just misses double-double Monday•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Scores 10 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Excellent all-around effort Wednesday•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Reaches double figures for eighth straight game•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Scores 14 in Sunday's loss•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...