Allen recorded only six points on 3-of-4 shooting while adding two rebounds in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 114-101 loss to the Warriors.

Allen produced arguably his worst performance of the last two months Tuesday, barely troubling the statisticians. A matchup with the Warriors quite often sends the value of opposing center's tumbling and this was the case for Allen. His next matchup will be against Dwight Howard and the Hornets. Howard was able to have his way with the rookie in their most recent encounter and owners will be hoping that Allen is looking for some revenge in this one.