Nets' Jarrett Allen: Suffers hip contusion
Allen left Sunday's summer league game against the Timberwolves due to a left hip contusion, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Allen won't return to the contest, though the injury doesn't appear to be overly serious. He likely won't see any further summer league play following the scare.
