Allen accumulated 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 FT), nine rebounds, five blocks, two assists, and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 112-110 win over the Nuggets.

Allen finished with career highs in field-goal attempts and free-throw attempts while matching his career high in blocks and posting a season high scoring total. Though Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic statistically had a field day, Allen held his own overall and was extremely impressive in this one. There will be bumps in the road for the sophomore, but he has scored in double figures in five consecutive contests and continues to contribute lots of boards and blocks as well.